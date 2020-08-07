DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Track to Reach $104.56 in a Year

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is 87.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $17.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $104.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.22% off the consensus price target high of $115.56 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 72.79% higher than the price target low of $58.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.92, the stock is 23.19% and 40.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 83.97% off its SMA200. DOYU registered 89.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3M.

The stock witnessed a 22.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.35%, and is 21.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 234.12 and Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.56% and -7.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $348.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), with institutional investors hold 15.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.99M, and float is at 314.31M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 15.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.84 million shares valued at $120.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.95% of the DOYU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.46 million shares valued at $22.17 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 3.37 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $21.58 million, while Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $16.14 million.