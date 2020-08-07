Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is -35.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -4.94% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -18.69% off its SMA200. BHAT registered -66.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1319.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.88%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $45.33M and $23.83M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.62. Distance from 52-week low is 104.50% and -71.33% from its 52-week high.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), with 23.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.29% while institutional investors hold 1.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.14M, and float is at 11.50M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 0.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 29655.0 shares valued at $24020.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the BHAT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is National Asset Management, Inc. with 18500.0 shares valued at $24235.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parcion Private Wealth LLC which holds 17590.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $23042.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 14500.0 with a market value of $11745.0.