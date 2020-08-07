Here are the top Institutional holders of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is 135.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.11 and a high of $136.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $134.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.5% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.83% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.64% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.96, the stock is 26.18% and 45.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 88.91% off its SMA200. EBS registered 182.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.86.

The stock witnessed a 34.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.20%, and is 30.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 1834 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.04 and Fwd P/E is 19.45. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.62% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.09 with sales reaching $436.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.70% year-over-year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

356 institutions hold shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.60% while institutional investors hold 105.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.60M, and float is at 44.49M with Short Float at 6.26%. Institutions hold 88.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC with over 8.77 million shares valued at $693.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.58% of the EBS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.65 million shares valued at $384.66 million to account for 12.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.74 million shares representing 8.95% and valued at over $274.22 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $161.01 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Ronald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Richard Ronald sold 6,572 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $87.51 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4269.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Bailey Sue (Director) sold a total of 5,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $87.50 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37260.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Hauer Jerome M (Director) disposed off 4,385 shares at an average price of $85.15 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 10,188 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is 93.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.6% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.