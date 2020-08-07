Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The QTT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $28.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.13% off the consensus price target high of $28.38 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 85.56% higher than the price target low of $23.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is 8.12% and 12.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 5.97% at the moment leaves the stock -2.32% off its SMA200. QTT registered -8.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1323 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4456.

The stock witnessed a -14.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.40%, and is 18.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has around 2932 employees, a market worth around $930.25M and $836.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.85. Distance from 52-week low is 53.18% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.50%).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $203.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), with institutional investors hold 5.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.63M, and float is at 166.58M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 5.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.63 million shares valued at $8.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.31% of the QTT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 2.07 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luminus Management, LLC which holds 1.12 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $2.68 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $1.4 million.