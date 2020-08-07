Here is a breakdown of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) stock performance

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is -64.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.71 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.34% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 62.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is -8.63% and -26.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -52.58% off its SMA200. ORTX registered -62.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.0672.

The stock witnessed a -7.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.02%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $452.47M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.55% and -72.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.60% year-over-year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), with 13.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.46% while institutional investors hold 85.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.71M, and float is at 81.90M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 73.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.24 million shares valued at $92.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the ORTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 10.36 million shares valued at $78.05 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 8.86 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $66.73 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $32.81 million.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaspar Bobby. SEC filings show that Gaspar Bobby sold 4,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $63973.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that FMR LLC sold a total of 19,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $13.49 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.12 million shares of the ORTX stock.