International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM) is 159.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The THM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -180.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -180.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is -22.24% and -10.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 80.62% off its SMA200. THM registered 117.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 165.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8851.

The stock witnessed a -31.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.97%, and is -17.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 330.64% and -38.33% from its 52-week high.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 71.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.57M, and float is at 186.51M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 71.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 59.59 million shares valued at $22.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.77% of the THM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sprott Inc. with 29.97 million shares valued at $11.21 million to account for 15.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC which holds 7.77 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $2.91 million, while Old West Investment Management, LLC holds 1.00% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $0.7 million.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 44.20% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is 37.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.01% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.