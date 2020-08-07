Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is 91.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $35.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.89% off the consensus price target high of $37.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -54.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.96, the stock is -3.11% and 18.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock 58.56% off its SMA200. NVTA registered 15.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.29% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.01M.

The stock witnessed a -9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.06%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $240.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 317.53% and -12.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $59.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Invitae Corporation (NVTA), with 4.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.34% while institutional investors hold 79.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.01M, and float is at 102.79M with Short Float at 21.03%. Institutions hold 76.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 16.09 million shares valued at $220.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the NVTA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 13.09 million shares valued at $178.97 million to account for 10.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 12.24 million shares representing 9.79% and valued at over $370.61 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 9.1 million with a market value of $124.41 million.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guyer Shelly D, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Guyer Shelly D sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $33.16 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that AGUIAR ERIC (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $33.99 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Stueland Katherine (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.50 for $32500.0. The insider now directly holds 262,075 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -49.98% down over the past 12 months.