Is ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) a good stock to buy now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is -47.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $17.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -48.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is 10.93% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.32% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -65.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.69.

The stock witnessed a 18.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.83%, and is 8.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $609.38M and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.76% and -66.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $124.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.10% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 26.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.63% while institutional investors hold 124.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.69M, and float is at 69.55M with Short Float at 8.80%. Institutions hold 91.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.93 million shares valued at $32.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.82% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.46 million shares valued at $23.65 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. which holds 3.87 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $9.68 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $9.38 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -65.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.59% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.