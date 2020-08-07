JAN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider JanOne Inc. (JAN) Now

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) is 82.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $9.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is 50.88% and 60.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 35.43% at the moment leaves the stock 77.38% off its SMA200. JAN registered 44.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.09.

The stock witnessed a 56.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.57%, and is 39.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.85% over the week and 14.15% over the month.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $10.51M and $37.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.50% and -41.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.00%).

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in JanOne Inc. (JAN), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.97% while institutional investors hold 4.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.71M, and float is at 1.08M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 2.03% of the Float.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.