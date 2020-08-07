MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) – The 48.27% Upside Potential Remains

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) is 60.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYOS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.27% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 48.27% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is 48.37% and 68.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 61.17% off its SMA200. MYOS registered 21.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2485 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1177.

The stock witnessed a 31.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.98%, and is 64.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.54% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $21.38M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.74% and -49.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-175.80%).

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) Analyst Forecasts

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 129.70% year-over-year.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.08% while institutional investors hold 11.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.72M, and float is at 5.54M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 5.83% of the Float.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATLIN DAVID J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MATLIN DAVID J bought 206,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Mannello Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 681,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $1.21 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the MYOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Dewey Christopher C (Director) acquired 82,645 shares at an average price of $1.21 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 322,371 shares of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS).

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xencor Inc. (XNCR) that is trading -13.46% down over the past 12 months. Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -12.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.12% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 71070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.