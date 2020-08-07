Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 47.86% Upside

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) is -18.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The STIM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is 32.61% and 60.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 13.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.48% off its SMA200. STIM registered -65.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.44% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $825.14k.

The stock witnessed a 94.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.77%, and is 38.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $67.38M and $61.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.00% and -70.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neuronetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $11.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.40% while institutional investors hold 80.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.68M, and float is at 14.90M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 76.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investor AB with over 1.79 million shares valued at $3.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.58% of the STIM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 1.57 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Interwest Venture Management Co. which holds 1.03 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $1.99 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $1.71 million.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Farley Brian E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Farley Brian E bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $91200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Neuronetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Farley Brian E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.18 per share for $21800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the STIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Guthrie Daniel (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.36 for $11800.0. The insider now directly holds 146,855 shares of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM).