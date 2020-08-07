Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) is 24.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTRP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 4.32% and -2.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 12.93% off its SMA200. NTRP registered -79.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.19k.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.65% and -81.50% from its 52-week high.

Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurotrope Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.87% while institutional investors hold 8.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.67M, and float is at 19.79M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 6.88% of the Float.

Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) that is trading 125.25% up over the past 12 months.