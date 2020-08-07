New Big Money Means Fluor Corporation (FLR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -41.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $22.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -58.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is -5.29% and -9.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -18.64% off its SMA200. FLR registered -44.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 53349 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $15.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.54. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.77% and -50.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $4.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

473 institutions hold shares in Fluor Corporation (FLR), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 95.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.16M, and float is at 125.34M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 94.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.08 million shares valued at $90.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the FLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.91 million shares valued at $89.24 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 8.3 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $57.37 million, while Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $47.93 million.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -0.14% down over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 38.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.44% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.