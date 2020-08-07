Positives for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) as stock loss in recent trading

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) is 27.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNWK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.46% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.46% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 1.39% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -12.07% at the moment leaves the stock 24.20% off its SMA200. RNWK registered 2.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4423 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1505.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.86%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) has around 453 employees, a market worth around $58.54M and $175.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 378.13% and -31.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.00%).

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RealNetworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $33.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), with 15.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.37% while institutional investors hold 73.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.23M, and float is at 22.39M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 43.28% of the Float.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parham Michael, the company’s SVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Parham Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $1.62 per share for a total of $12157.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4125.0 shares.

RealNetworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Parham Michael (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $1.60 per share for $15980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11625.0 shares of the RNWK stock.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 60.58% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 128.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.49% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.