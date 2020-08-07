Potbelly Corporation (PBPB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PBPB Stock Is Going Next

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is -6.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBPB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -97.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is 48.62% and 58.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 24.29% at the moment leaves the stock 9.98% off its SMA200. PBPB registered 9.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4786 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2045.

The stock witnessed a 84.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.33%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.79% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $98.15M and $399.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.67% and -34.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Potbelly Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $65.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -185.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.50% year-over-year.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.58% while institutional investors hold 94.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.65M, and float is at 18.05M with Short Float at 7.39%. Institutions hold 73.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.83 million shares valued at $5.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the PBPB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 million shares valued at $5.07 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.56 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $4.83 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $4.7 million.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Head David W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Head David W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $4.46 per share for a total of $44600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23362.0 shares.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is trading -77.95% down over the past 12 months. Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is 120.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.