Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is -20.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.72 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 52.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is 1.25% and -11.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 28.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.41.

The stock witnessed a -19.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is 11.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -36.22% from its 52-week high.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB), with 12.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.63% while institutional investors hold 29.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.70M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 11.57%. Institutions hold 21.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.01 million shares valued at $27.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.21% of the PRVB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.41 million shares valued at $13.0 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $10.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $6.28 million.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leon Francisco, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Leon Francisco bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $15.43 per share for a total of $30862.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.57 million shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $5.92 per share for $59200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Hoitt Jason (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $5.43 for $24435.0. The insider now directly holds 4,500 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).