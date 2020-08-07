Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is 26.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The STAF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 32.91% and 15.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 29.43% at the moment leaves the stock 34.75% off its SMA200. STAF registered -30.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8666 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6952.

The stock witnessed a 22.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.58%, and is 39.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.17% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $9.58M and $263.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.50% and -36.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $42.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.10% in year-over-year returns.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.59% while institutional investors hold 3.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.47M, and float is at 5.84M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 2.17% of the Float.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.