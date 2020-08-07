Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 28.97% Change This Year

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is 28.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $19.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $20.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -34.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.19, the stock is 37.09% and 50.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 58.37% off its SMA200. SGRY registered 207.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a 66.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.51%, and is 27.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.75% and 2.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $462.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), with 2.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 101.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.47M, and float is at 22.70M with Short Float at 16.12%. Institutions hold 96.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 26.46 million shares valued at $172.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.37% of the SGRY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.52 million shares valued at $23.01 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are King Street Capital Management, LP which holds 1.91 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $12.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $10.84 million.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeLuca Teresa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DeLuca Teresa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $6650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27459.0 shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Evans Jason Eric (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $5.95 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, COWHEY THOMAS F. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 71,928 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) that is 207.31% higher over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -25.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.94% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.