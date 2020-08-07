Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Is Up 153.82% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 153.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.58 and a high of $253.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $202.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.49% off its average median price target of $231.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.65% off the consensus price target high of $282.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -35.35% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $212.50, the stock is -4.73% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.33 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 53.38% off its SMA200. TDOC registered 222.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.54.

The stock witnessed a -5.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.48%, and is -10.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 2727 employees, a market worth around $16.69B and $716.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.33% and -16.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $275.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 99.50% in year-over-year returns.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

674 institutions hold shares in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), with 916.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 121.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.61M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 9.39%. Institutions hold 119.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.59 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.35% of the TDOC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.83 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 5.77 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $895.03 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $489.02 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 192 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vandervoort Adam C, the company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secretary. SEC filings show that Vandervoort Adam C sold 2,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $234.07 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Turitz Andrew (SVP – Business Development) sold a total of 2,105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $234.07 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4015.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,670 shares at an average price of $234.07 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 8,766 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -64.35% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.62% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.