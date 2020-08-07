These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Arconic Corporation (ARNC)

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) is 193.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $19.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARNC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.55% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.34, the stock is 23.76% and 28.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 57.60% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.91M.

The stock witnessed a 39.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.60%, and is 24.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has around 15400 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $7.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Distance from 52-week low is 250.69% and 3.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arconic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Arconic Corporation (ARNC), with 752.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 34.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.99M, and float is at 108.24M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 34.62% of the Float.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Arconic Corporation (ARNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henderson Frederick A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Henderson Frederick A. bought 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $10.99 per share for a total of $31870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49047.0 shares.

Arconic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Austen William F. (Director) bought a total of 17,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $11.46 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33460.0 shares of the ARNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, ASMUSSEN ERICK R (EVP & CFO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 90,222 shares of Arconic Corporation (ARNC).