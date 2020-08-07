Things appear to be looking up for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 123.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $73.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $62.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.23% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.61% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.08, the stock is -0.36% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 59.82% off its SMA200. SLP registered 72.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.02.

The stock witnessed a 5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.86%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $40.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 129.65 and Fwd P/E is 99.37. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.33% and -11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simulations Plus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $9.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), with 4.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.68% while institutional investors hold 73.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.74M, and float is at 12.97M with Short Float at 11.56%. Institutions hold 53.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 1.14 million shares valued at $39.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the SLP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.86 million shares valued at $29.92 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $23.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $20.81 million.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLTOSZ WALTER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $66.13 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.78 million shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $55.82 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.8 million shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) disposed off 24,000 shares at an average price of $39.35 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 4,827,153 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is trading -4.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.67% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.66.