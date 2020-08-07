This Indicator Is Supporting Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is 167.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $54.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.7% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.28% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.56, the stock is -33.47% and -19.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 59.29% off its SMA200. VAPO registered 142.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.76.

The stock witnessed a -28.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.87%, and is -38.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $827.68M and $54.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 374.64% and -40.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $21.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 88.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.23% while institutional investors hold 108.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.88M, and float is at 18.60M with Short Float at 7.78%. Institutions hold 89.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 1.67 million shares valued at $31.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.84% of the VAPO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parian Global Management, LP with 1.36 million shares valued at $25.62 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.01 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $19.04 million, while First Light Asset Management, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $17.51 million.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REYNOLDS CRAIG B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REYNOLDS CRAIG B sold 7,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $52.45 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that HAHN MARINA (Director) sold a total of 612 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $49.30 per share for $30172.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19682.0 shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Ramade Gregoire (Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $49.30 for $98600.0. The insider now directly holds 10,714 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).