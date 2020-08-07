Top attractive stock of the week – Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) is -39.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $13.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENBL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -50.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is 30.43% and 21.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 14.67% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. ENBL registered -50.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.13.

The stock witnessed a 30.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.06%, and is 27.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) has around 1735 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.91% and -55.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enable Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $695.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), with 346.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 79.59% while institutional investors hold 83.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 437.00M, and float is at 88.84M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 17.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.85 million shares valued at $50.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.49% of the ENBL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 6.47 million shares valued at $16.63 million to account for 1.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.4 million shares representing 1.24% and valued at over $13.88 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $11.78 million.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trauschke Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Trauschke Sean bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.41 per share for a total of $18940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21000.0 shares.

Enable Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Trauschke Sean (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $9.70 per share for $97000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17500.0 shares of the ENBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Prochazka Scott M (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $12.27 for $92025.0. The insider now directly holds 17,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL).

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is trading -22.24% down over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -27.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.95% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.