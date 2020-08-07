Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX: VOLT) is -33.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 18.36% and 32.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 14.58% at the moment leaves the stock -5.62% off its SMA200. VOLT registered -62.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3249.

The stock witnessed a 32.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.12%, and is 19.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.55% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) has around 17100 employees, a market worth around $37.16M and $916.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.85% and -64.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $192M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), with 7.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.00% while institutional investors hold 62.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.42M, and float is at 13.07M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 39.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fortis Capital Management, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $1.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the VOLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.14 million shares valued at $0.92 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.92 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $0.75 million, while Archon Capital Management LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $0.58 million.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOODMAN BRUCE G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODMAN BRUCE G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $7300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that GOODMAN BRUCE G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $1.24 per share for $6200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VOLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, GOODMAN BRUCE G (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $6200.0. The insider now directly holds 112,778 shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -39.44% down over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 150.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.65% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.