What should you know before buying stock in Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is -32.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.63% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 11.58% and 15.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.96% off its SMA200. EXTR registered -38.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2462.

The stock witnessed a 22.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.31%, and is 10.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2713 employees, a market worth around $590.83M and $984.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.06. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.55% and -39.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $217.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 87.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.16M, and float is at 117.45M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 85.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.73 million shares valued at $51.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.92% of the EXTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.57 million shares valued at $26.49 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradigm Capital Management which holds 6.93 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $30.09 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 4.97 million with a market value of $15.37 million.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Khanna Raj, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Khanna Raj bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $97354.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Shoemaker John C (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $5.11 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, KENNEDY EDWARD H (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.16 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 545,866 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading 125.57% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -4.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.07% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.