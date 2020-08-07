Which institution holds the most shares in Blucora Inc. (BCOR)

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is -60.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.66 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is -10.55% and -13.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -39.15% off its SMA200. BCOR registered -60.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.05%, and is -12.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $504.40M and $755.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is -43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.09% and -65.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blucora Inc. (BCOR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blucora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $148.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Blucora Inc. (BCOR), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 100.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.83M, and float is at 46.75M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 97.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.34 million shares valued at $88.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the BCOR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.24 million shares valued at $63.13 million to account for 10.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.68 million shares representing 9.77% and valued at over $56.34 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.05% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $40.66 million.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blucora Inc. (BCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clendening John S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Clendening John S sold 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $24.92 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Blucora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Clendening John S (President and CEO) sold a total of 54,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $21.20 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the BCOR stock.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 27.98% up over the past 12 months. Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is 64.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.