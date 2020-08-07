Who are the Institutional Holders in LendingClub Corporation (LC)?

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is -56.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is 0.99% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -42.02% off its SMA200. LC registered -63.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1538 employees, a market worth around $404.15M and $919.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.84% and -65.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $64.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.40% in year-over-year returns.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in LendingClub Corporation (LC), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.95% while institutional investors hold 82.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.51M, and float is at 67.34M with Short Float at 9.41%. Institutions hold 80.36% of the Float.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kay Valerie, the company’s Chief Capital Officer. SEC filings show that Kay Valerie sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $5.85 per share for a total of $11115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59546.0 shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Kay Valerie (Chief Capital Officer) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $8.14 per share for $15466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61446.0 shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Kay Valerie (Chief Capital Officer) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $18886.0. The insider now directly holds 63,346 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).