Who is the Top Investor In SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 116.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.37 and a high of $221.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $216.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.74% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.06% off the consensus price target high of $222.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -134.45% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.32, the stock is 18.40% and 31.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 81.28% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 156.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.98.

The stock witnessed a 30.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.01%, and is 17.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 2431 employees, a market worth around $10.25B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.54 and Fwd P/E is 43.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.80% and -6.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $337.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

476 institutions hold shares in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.46% while institutional investors hold 90.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.19M, and float is at 47.48M with Short Float at 12.41%. Institutions hold 86.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.88 million shares valued at $317.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the SEDG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.75 million shares valued at $306.74 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Swedbank which holds 3.07 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $251.29 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $117.31 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 130 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Handelsman Lior, the company’s VP, Marketing&Product Strategy. SEC filings show that Handelsman Lior sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $171.80 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47993.0 shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Handelsman Lior (VP, Marketing&Product Strategy) sold a total of 9,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $165.97 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47993.0 shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Handelsman Lior (VP, Marketing&Product Strategy) disposed off 10,380 shares at an average price of $164.51 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 47,993 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 6.30% up over the past 12 months. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is 80.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.24% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.