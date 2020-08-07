Why should you buy stock in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)?

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) is 98.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $65.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRUP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.67%.

Currently trading at $74.47, the stock is 48.03% and 73.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 14.92% at the moment leaves the stock 119.93% off its SMA200. TRUP registered 139.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.77.

The stock witnessed a 62.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.18%, and is 47.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has around 738 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $408.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1220.82. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.34% and 14.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Analyst Forecasts

Trupanion Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $124.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), with 4.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.14% while institutional investors hold 122.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.01M, and float is at 30.19M with Short Float at 24.37%. Institutions hold 104.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.34 million shares valued at $86.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.51% of the TRUP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC with 3.11 million shares valued at $80.99 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.8 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $72.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 2.04 million with a market value of $53.22 million.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOW MURRAY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOW MURRAY B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $50.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Trupanion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that RAWLINGS DARRYL (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $50.91 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the TRUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Friedman Gavin (Chief People Officer) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $49.52 for $14856.0. The insider now directly holds 2,011 shares of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fitbit Inc. (FIT) that is trading 100.62% up over the past 12 months. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is 26.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.21% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.95.