Why SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is -51.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $7.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -2.03% and -4.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -30.19% off its SMA200. SXC registered -53.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85M.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.29%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $253.96M and $1.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.47% and -58.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Analyst Forecasts

SunCoke Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $231.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -595.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.70% in year-over-year returns.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), with 649.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 91.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.70M, and float is at 82.13M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 91.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.58 million shares valued at $48.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.20% of the SXC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.07 million shares valued at $27.22 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mangrove Partners which holds 5.79 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $22.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.81% of the shares totaling 5.64 million with a market value of $21.71 million.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hardesty Phillip Michael, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Hardesty Phillip Michael bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $9870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that SWEETNAM JAMES E (Director) bought a total of 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $4.71 per share for $24963.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28417.0 shares of the SXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, ROWE JOHN W (Director) acquired 15,974 shares at an average price of $5.91 for $94406.0. The insider now directly holds 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading -14.86% down over the past 12 months.