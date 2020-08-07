Why ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is the topic of conversation today

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is -60.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZAGG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $6.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.19% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is 9.04% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -12.90% at the moment leaves the stock -39.15% off its SMA200. ZAGG registered -44.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9920 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2206.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.18%, and is 19.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.57% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $91.85M and $534.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.25. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.28% and -64.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZAGG Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $96.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.10% in year-over-year returns.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.09% while institutional investors hold 107.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 28.78M with Short Float at 10.15%. Institutions hold 101.03% of the Float.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TERINO EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TERINO EDWARD bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

ZAGG Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kearns James (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.49 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36230.0 shares of the ZAGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LARABEE CHERYL A (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $24225.0. The insider now directly holds 142,142 shares of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG).

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 128.90% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 51.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.34% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.