Will GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) is 500.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.72 and a high of $113.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSX stock was last observed hovering at around $113.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.7% off its average median price target of $494.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.93% off the consensus price target high of $688.31 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 52.49% higher than the price target low of $276.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.27, the stock is 51.75% and 103.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.0 million and changing 15.59% at the moment leaves the stock 239.39% off its SMA200. GSX registered 898.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.29.

The stock witnessed a 67.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 221.19%, and is 52.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has around 6435 employees, a market worth around $30.26B and $448.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 701.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.07. Distance from 52-week low is 1020.05% and 15.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $227.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 233.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.70% in year-over-year returns.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), with institutional investors hold 39.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.67M, and float is at 127.50M with Short Float at 21.95%. Institutions hold 39.52% of the Float.