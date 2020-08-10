A peek at Cronos Group Inc. (CRON): Who has invested in It?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -26.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $5.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $6.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.05% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.5% lower than the price target low of $4.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.64, the stock is -14.98% and -14.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing -3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -15.10% off its SMA200. CRON registered -59.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.31.

The stock witnessed a -6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.06%, and is -13.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 631 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $29.18M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.08. Distance from 52-week low is 41.00% and -63.80% from its 52-week high.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), with 158.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.43% while institutional investors hold 32.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.82M, and float is at 183.23M with Short Float at 25.75%. Institutions hold 17.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.12 million shares valued at $57.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Chescapmanager LLC with 8.87 million shares valued at $50.31 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 7.8 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $44.21 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $9.52 million.