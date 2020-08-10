Analysts suggest G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) could spike 80.91% in a year

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is -40.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $41.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.91% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 34.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.65, the stock is -11.90% and -20.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -18.72% off its SMA200. GTHX registered -47.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.10.

The stock witnessed a -26.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.91%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 77.84% and -62.56% from its 52-week high.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $17.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.65% while institutional investors hold 109.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.66M, and float is at 33.71M with Short Float at 10.65%. Institutions hold 97.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.65 million shares valued at $62.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the GTHX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.72 million shares valued at $41.0 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.58 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $28.42 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $22.58 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -13.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.76% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.02.