AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) – The 57.78% Upside Potential Remains

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is -32.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.03 and a high of $12.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANPC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is 34.70% and 19.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.54 million and changing 38.43% at the moment leaves the stock -0.86% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.66.

The stock witnessed a 31.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 19.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.18% over the week and 14.72% over the month.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $79.12M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.09% and -37.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-396.30%).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.30% this year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), with institutional investors hold 0.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.41M, and float is at 2.30M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 2445.0 shares valued at $12567.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the ANPC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 400.0 shares valued at $3080.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.