AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) on Track to Reach $4.50 in a Year

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AQB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -32.15% and -22.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -17.97% at the moment leaves the stock 6.47% off its SMA200. AQB registered -18.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4757 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4145.

The stock witnessed a -27.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is -17.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 10.99% over the month.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $91.11M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.50% and -44.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analyst Forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,066.70% year-over-year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), with 4.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.95% while institutional investors hold 68.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.12M, and float is at 14.73M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 58.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 14.25 million shares valued at $23.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.42% of the AQB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 1.88 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EPIQ Partners, LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $2.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRK RANDAL J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KIRK RANDAL J bought 5,175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $7.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.17 million shares.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that FRANK DAVID A bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.50 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the AQB stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 182.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.83% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.