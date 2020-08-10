Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is -53.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 5.60% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -23.26% off its SMA200. ARTL registered -57.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3047.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 8.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.90% and -71.74% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.10% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 654.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.55% while institutional investors hold 0.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.47M, and float is at 3.35M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 0.23% of the Float.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.