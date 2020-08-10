Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is -37.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $2.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.22% higher than the price target low of $1.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -14.41% and -13.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -16.19% at the moment leaves the stock -16.46% off its SMA200. ASRT registered -72.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9286.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is -12.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $88.54M and $192.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is -84.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -73.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.80%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $25.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -634.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.70% in year-over-year returns.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 80.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.94M, and float is at 61.33M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.26 million shares valued at $4.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the ASRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares valued at $3.35 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.63 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $3.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 3.92 million with a market value of $2.55 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAWES KAREN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAWES KAREN A sold 15,834 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $12531.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84589.0 shares.

Assertio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that HIGGINS ARTHUR J (Director, President and CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $0.73 per share for $18250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ASRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Peisert Daniel A. (SVP and CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $7259.0. The insider now directly holds 74,873 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT).