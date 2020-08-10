Caleres Inc. (CAL) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is -72.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $24.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -5.06% and -14.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -49.79% off its SMA200. CAL registered -56.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.32%, and is 4.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $267.65M and $2.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.49. Distance from 52-week low is 112.18% and -73.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.12 with sales reaching $438.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 783.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.00% year-over-year.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Caleres Inc. (CAL), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 100.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.65M, and float is at 37.09M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 95.99% of the Float.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGINNIS PATRICIA G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGINNIS PATRICIA G bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $7543.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7055.0 shares.

Caleres Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Korn Steven W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $4.16 per share for $20801.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16979.0 shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Hasty Todd E (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 812 shares at an average price of $23.70 for $19244.0. The insider now directly holds 10,750 shares of Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -21.11% down over the past 12 months. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is -56.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.25% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.