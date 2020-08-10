Cardtronics plc (CATM) turns bearish with loss of -2.85 points

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) is -52.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.71 and a high of $47.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The CATM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.85%.

Currently trading at $21.40, the stock is -6.54% and -10.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -11.75% at the moment leaves the stock -32.11% off its SMA200. CATM registered -35.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.33.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.79%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) has around 1987 employees, a market worth around $981.83M and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.22% and -54.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Cardtronics plc (CATM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardtronics plc (CATM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardtronics plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $277.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Cardtronics plc (CATM), with 649.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 123.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.73M, and float is at 43.78M with Short Float at 17.17%. Institutions hold 122.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 8.13 million shares valued at $170.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.28% of the CATM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.32 million shares valued at $111.36 million to account for 11.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.85 million shares representing 10.90% and valued at over $101.42 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.16% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $75.93 million.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Cardtronics plc (CATM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hudson Executive Capital LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hudson Executive Capital LP bought 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $22.57 per share for a total of $3.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.64 million shares.

Cardtronics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that Hudson Executive Capital LP (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $24.10 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.47 million shares of the CATM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Hudson Executive Capital LP (Director) acquired 75,350 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 8,374,880 shares of Cardtronics plc (CATM).

Cardtronics plc (CATM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -35.29% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -18.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.31% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.58.