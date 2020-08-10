Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 338.92% Change This Year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is 338.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $20.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.79% higher than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.20, the stock is 44.99% and 77.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 215.62% off its SMA200. CELH registered 340.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 272.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a 64.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 316.50%, and is 44.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.91% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $88.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 141.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 592.81% and 0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $32.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.70% in year-over-year returns.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), with 43.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.95% while institutional investors hold 40.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.28M, and float is at 25.69M with Short Float at 11.80%. Institutions hold 14.99% of the Float.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is -25.81% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -21.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.82% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.87.