Check out this: Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is 17.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $39.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.13% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.96% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.71, the stock is 10.01% and 14.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock 30.40% off its SMA200. EDIT registered 40.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.27% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.08M.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.47%, and is 18.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $24.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.75% and -13.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79 with sales reaching $6.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.41% while institutional investors hold 77.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.59M, and float is at 53.70M with Short Float at 16.51%. Institutions hold 75.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.34 million shares valued at $105.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the EDIT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 5.11 million shares valued at $101.29 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 5.0 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $147.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.53% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $93.44 million.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albright Charles, the company’s EVP/Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Albright Charles sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $32.22 per share for a total of $96660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28373.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Albright Charles (EVP/Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 151 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $25.28 per share for $3817.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31373.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Albright Charles (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 622 shares at an average price of $26.95 for $16763.0. The insider now directly holds 31,524 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 182.21% up over the past 12 months.