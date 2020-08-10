Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Volatility At 9.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) is 360.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 7.16% and 26.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 9.25% at the moment leaves the stock 63.77% off its SMA200. CBLI registered 96.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4529 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1391.

The stock witnessed a 23.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.36%, and is 16.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $36.96M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 455.00% and -44.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.50%).

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.39% while institutional investors hold 10.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.35M, and float is at 5.58M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 3.68% of the Float.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.18% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 29.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 93.26% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.