CNDT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Now

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is -33.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $8.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNDT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -65.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is 100.90% and 77.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 117.33 million and changing 82.74% at the moment leaves the stock 8.60% off its SMA200. CNDT registered -52.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2153 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7220.

The stock witnessed a 107.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.56%, and is 116.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has around 67000 employees, a market worth around $895.18M and $4.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.18% and -52.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conduent Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $925.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), with 13.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.22% while institutional investors hold 94.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.09M, and float is at 196.86M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 88.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 million shares valued at $93.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.05% of the CNDT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.35 million shares valued at $40.05 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.61 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $30.9 million, while Iridian Asset Management LLC holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 7.55 million with a market value of $18.49 million.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Skelton Clifford, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Skelton Clifford bought 55,560 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.28 million shares.

Conduent Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that KRAWITZ MICHAEL E (EVP, GC & Secretary) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $1.77 per share for $17700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the CNDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, KRAWITZ MICHAEL E (EVP, GC & Secretary) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $29900.0. The insider now directly holds 508,337 shares of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT).

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 3.73% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is -8.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.14% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.