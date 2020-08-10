Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) picks momentum as shares rise 34.97%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is 81.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.39 and a high of $35.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -75.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.61, the stock is 26.27% and 23.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 48.06% off its SMA200. DNLI registered 65.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.09.

The stock witnessed a 17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.31%, and is 34.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $26.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.13% and -11.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.90%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $3.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -428.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.90% year-over-year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), with 8.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.05% while institutional investors hold 85.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.42M, and float is at 96.93M with Short Float at 10.17%. Institutions hold 78.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestline Management, L.P. with over 15.57 million shares valued at $272.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.74% of the DNLI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.13 million shares valued at $159.86 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Flagship Pioneering Inc. which holds 7.98 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $139.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 6.91 million with a market value of $120.96 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRATTON DOUGLAS K, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BRATTON DOUGLAS K sold 45,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $24.01 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that BRATTON DOUGLAS K (10% Owner) sold a total of 82,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $24.01 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, BRATTON DOUGLAS K (10% Owner) disposed off 122,077 shares at an average price of $23.94 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 575,958 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 34.03% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.32% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.73.