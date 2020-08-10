Dissecting Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -67.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.27% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 4.80% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.4 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -46.66% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -58.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.95% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.08M.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is 8.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $511.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.22% and -73.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $158.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.40% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 3.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 44.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 361.14M, and float is at 347.03M with Short Float at 8.84%. Institutions hold 43.74% of the Float.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 25.53% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 41.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.