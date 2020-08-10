Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) makes 16.55% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is 363.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $126.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FVRR stock was last observed hovering at around $120.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.17%.

Currently trading at $108.89, the stock is 20.32% and 40.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -9.30% at the moment leaves the stock 162.40% off its SMA200. FVRR registered 341.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 323.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.05.

The stock witnessed a 27.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.09%, and is 16.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has around 419 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $117.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2532.33. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 536.41% and -13.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Analyst Forecasts

Fiverr International Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $48.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 75.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), with 14.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.81% while institutional investors hold 91.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.08M, and float is at 20.86M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 50.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. with over 3.86 million shares valued at $97.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the FVRR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Accel London III Associates, LP with 3.05 million shares valued at $76.8 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ion Asset Management Limited which holds 1.08 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $27.31 million, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $17.43 million.