Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is -40.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 42.50% and 26.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 17.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.39% off its SMA200. FLL registered 15.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4311 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8391.

The stock witnessed a 55.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.62%, and is 42.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has around 1255 employees, a market worth around $55.56M and $155.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 538.71% and -50.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full House Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $31.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.70% in year-over-year returns.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL), with 3.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.24% while institutional investors hold 56.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.08M, and float is at 24.37M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 49.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.22 million shares valued at $2.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the FLL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.16 million shares valued at $1.45 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.16 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $1.45 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $1.49 million.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tirpak Bradley M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tirpak Bradley M sold 34,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $59367.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Full House Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Tirpak Bradley M (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $2.01 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the FLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Tirpak Bradley M (Director) disposed off 17,622 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $34839.0. The insider now directly holds 481,865 shares of Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) that is trading -21.47% down over the past 12 months. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is -44.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.14% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 41540.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.