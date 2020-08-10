Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock Plunged by -12.42% yesterday

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is -67.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $27.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -59.14% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.57, the stock is -4.16% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -12.42% at the moment leaves the stock -39.52% off its SMA200. FNKO registered -76.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.43.

The stock witnessed a 12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.76%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 1077 employees, a market worth around $279.61M and $764.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.53% and -80.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $199.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Funko Inc. (FNKO), with 10.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.84% while institutional investors hold 107.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.94M, and float is at 18.16M with Short Float at 20.46%. Institutions hold 75.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.93 million shares valued at $43.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.27% of the FNKO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 3.21 million shares valued at $12.8 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Woodson Capital Management, LP which holds 1.8 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $7.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $5.46 million.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENSON CHARLES D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENSON CHARLES D bought 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94900.0 shares.