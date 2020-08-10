Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) is -18.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEPA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 63.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 11.11% and 41.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.01% off its SMA200. HEPA registered 100.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5771 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9017.

The stock witnessed a 20.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.31%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 339.00% and -47.43% from its 52-week high.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA), with 99.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 6.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.03M, and float is at 6.07M with Short Float at 6.82%. Institutions hold 6.12% of the Float.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.